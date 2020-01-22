Swarm City (SWT) Reaches Market Cap of $244,900.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $244,900.00 and $67.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swarm City has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.23 or 0.03532369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00203737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City’s genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

