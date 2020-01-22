Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWDBY. Redburn Partners cut shares of Swedbank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swedbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 29,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,441. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. Swedbank has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $23.51.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Swedbank had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

