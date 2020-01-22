SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.95 or 0.05482469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026739 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033680 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128043 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001349 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SWFTC is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

