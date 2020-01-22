SwiftCash Price Reaches $0.0004 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SwiftCash has a market cap of $48,526.00 and $9.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SwiftCash has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000333 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 112,794,734 coins and its circulating supply is 112,074,303 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

