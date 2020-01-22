Swing (SWING) Reaches Market Capitalization of $73,974.00

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Swing coin can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Swing has a market cap of $73,974.00 and $3.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swing has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swing

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,438,283 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

