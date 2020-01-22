Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 118 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 118 price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SREN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 99 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 120 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 118 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 110.59.

Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

