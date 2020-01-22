Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 98 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 98 price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SREN. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 120 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a CHF 112.80 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 118 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 110.59.

Swiss Re has a 52 week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

