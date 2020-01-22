Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Switch (NYSE:SWCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SWCH stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $16.34. 351,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,229. Switch has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 181.56, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,933 shares of company stock worth $4,809,456 in the last 90 days. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Switch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Switch by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Switch by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

