Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Get Symantec alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in Symantec by 14.0% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 43,326,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325,814 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 958,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 48,649 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 5.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,176,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 377,033 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Symantec during the third quarter worth $2,631,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 5.3% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,953,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,151,000 after purchasing an additional 98,663 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYMC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,415,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,447. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. Symantec has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.