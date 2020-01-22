Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €86.78 ($100.90).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA SY1 opened at €91.26 ($106.12) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($85.44). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €90.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.52.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.