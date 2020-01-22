SyncFab (MFG) Hits Market Capitalization of $178,160.00

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, SyncFab has traded 44.4% higher against the US dollar. SyncFab has a market cap of $178,160.00 and approximately $224,278.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SyncFab token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, BitForex and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.03335176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00203034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00128375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SyncFab’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,517,632 tokens. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com.

SyncFab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Cobinhood, Bancor Network and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

