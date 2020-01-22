Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SYNH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

SYNH traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.52. 182,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Syneos Health has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $64.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

