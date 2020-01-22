Synthetix Network Token Price Tops $1.05 on Major Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix Network Token (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Synthetix Network Token has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Synthetix Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00012307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io and Liquid. Synthetix Network Token has a total market capitalization of $169.34 million and $277,926.00 worth of Synthetix Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix Network Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.03297994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00201440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00127116 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Synthetix Network Token Profile

Synthetix Network Token’s total supply is 165,853,771 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,541,514 tokens. Synthetix Network Token’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. Synthetix Network Token’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix Network Token’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix Network Token is /r/synthetix_io.

Synthetix Network Token Token Trading

Synthetix Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Tidex, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.