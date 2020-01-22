Syscoin Price Reaches $0.0222 on Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Trade By Trade and Sistemkoin. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $12.78 million and approximately $255,791.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00672519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007671 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033178 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 575,865,283 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Sistemkoin, Poloniex, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

