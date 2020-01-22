T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. T-Mobile Us reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow T-Mobile Us.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC set a $86.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.48. 1,672,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,097. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,623,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 229,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,964,000 after buying an additional 144,784 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 83,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 244,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,185,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 386.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,639,000 after buying an additional 128,076 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile Us (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.