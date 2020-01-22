Tael (WABI) Hits Market Cap of $8.68 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges including $62.56, $45.75, $13.96 and $4.92. Tael has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $544,815.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00037329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.84 or 0.05483996 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026762 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033706 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128431 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.20, $24.72, $34.91, $62.56, $13.96, $119.16, $6.32, $18.11, $10.00, $5.22, $4.92 and $45.75. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

