TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.94. 80,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.75. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

