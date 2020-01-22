TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.80 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.83%. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. TAL Education Group updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE:TAL opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 148.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $56.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41.

TAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

