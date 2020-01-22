Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €44.47 ($51.71).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Talanx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Talanx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Talanx stock opened at €45.82 ($53.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. Talanx has a 52 week low of €32.26 ($37.51) and a 52 week high of €45.88 ($53.35). The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.06.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

