Tamer I. Khayal Sells 5,000 Shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,541.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TMDX traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 172,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,405. TransMedics Group Inc has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 million. Analysts forecast that TransMedics Group Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in TransMedics Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 551,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,375,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.