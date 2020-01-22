Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) to announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.07. Tapestry posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Tapestry’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 39,001.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790,642 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $88,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,505 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Tapestry by 6,554.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 909,994 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after acquiring an additional 896,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $365,106,000 after acquiring an additional 751,835 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 27.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,085,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $97,903,000 after acquiring an additional 661,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

