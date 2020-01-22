Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Raised to C$1.00 at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.17.

TKO stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.69. 183,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $179.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.59.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$82.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer Brian Battison purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$164,681.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

