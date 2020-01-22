TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to Issue $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

TC Pipelines has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years. TC Pipelines has a dividend payout ratio of 70.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TC Pipelines to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TCP traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,917. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. TC Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Pipelines will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCP. UBS Group upgraded TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup set a $40.00 price objective on TC Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Pipelines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.