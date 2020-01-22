Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC set a $73.00 target price on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank lowered Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

TRP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.21. 116,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tc Pipelines has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $54.68.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 85,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

