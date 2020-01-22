Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities downgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of TRP opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

