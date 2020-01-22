Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Given a C$71.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned a C$71.00 price objective by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.07.

TSE:TRP traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$71.26. 888,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of C$54.46 and a 1-year high of C$71.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$68.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.15.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9557256 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

