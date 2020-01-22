TD Securities Raises Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $58.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BIP. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

NYSE:BIP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

