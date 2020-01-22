TE Connectivity (TEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 guidance at $1.10-1.16 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.85-5.25 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TEL opened at $99.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $100.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

