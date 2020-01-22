Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.50. Teck Resources reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Teck Resources had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TECK. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

TECK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.45. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.