Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$27.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TECK.B. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.21.

Teck Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$20.16. The company had a trading volume of 983,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.92. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.31.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

