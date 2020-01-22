Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Teekay Lng Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teekay Lng Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of NYSE:TGP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,525. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Teekay Lng Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.28 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

