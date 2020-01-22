Telcoin (TEL) Market Capitalization Tops $9.33 Million

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Telcoin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last week, Telcoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Telcoin has a total market cap of $9.33 million and $204,022.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $469.46 or 0.05452867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033528 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin is a token. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,808,799 tokens. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in.

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

