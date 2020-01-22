Teloscoin (TELOS) One Day Volume Hits $3,685.00

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $3,685.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange and BiteBTC.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin’s total supply is 131,087,622 coins and its circulating supply is 130,899,971 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin.

Teloscoin Coin Trading

Teloscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, BiteBTC and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

