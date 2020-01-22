TenX (PAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.99 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One TenX token can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z, Bittrex and Cobinhood. In the last week, TenX has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TenX Token Profile

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,648,123 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, OKEx, Cryptopia, Vebitcoin, Bit-Z, Neraex, BitBay, HitBTC, Huobi, COSS, Coinrail, BigONE, Liqui, Livecoin, Bittrex, Bithumb, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Upbit, Kyber Network, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

