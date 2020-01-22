Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $555.81 million.Teradyne also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.86-0.96 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TER traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,170,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,152. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.55. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $876,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,234 shares of company stock worth $2,922,166 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.