Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 150 Shares

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Tuesday, December 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total transaction of $56,848.50.

On Monday, November 18th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $547.20 on Wednesday. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $547.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $425.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.82, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nord/LB set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Tesla by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $341,210,000 after acquiring an additional 613,525 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after buying an additional 298,142 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,675,000 after buying an additional 82,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $136,994,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.