Tetra Tech (TTEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 guidance at $0.75-0.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.35-3.55 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $640.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

In related news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 2,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $210,616.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,886 shares in the company, valued at $335,983.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $238,029.84. Insiders sold 48,096 shares of company stock worth $4,193,844 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.