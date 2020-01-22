Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.96-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12-3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.

TXN traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.34. 8,219,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,354. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.13. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20. The stock has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Charter Equity downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.22.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

