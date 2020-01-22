Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12-3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.96-1.14 EPS.

TXN stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,868,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,769. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.21. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 66.42%.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Charter Equity downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.22.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.