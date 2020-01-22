Textron (TXT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Textron (NYSE:TXT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Textron to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. Textron has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

