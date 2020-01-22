TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123,130.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,411.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

Several research analysts have commented on TGTX shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 29,627 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 6,258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,521,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,611 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,304,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,883,000 after acquiring an additional 866,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. 139,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,084. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

