TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123,130.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,411.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

Several research analysts have commented on TGTX shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 29,627 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 6,258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,521,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,611 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,304,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,883,000 after acquiring an additional 866,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. 139,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,084. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply