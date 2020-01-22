Thar Token Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Thar Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001455 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $94,128.00 and $1,584.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thar Token has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00023206 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005965 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000547 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000093 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

THAR is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,223 tokens. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

