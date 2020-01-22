The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.47. 3,338,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,514,610. The stock has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

