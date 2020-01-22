The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Medicines from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Swann cut shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get The Medicines alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Medicines by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of The Medicines by 1,156.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Medicines by 705.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

NASDAQ:MDCO remained flat at $$84.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The Medicines has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $84.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Medicines will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.