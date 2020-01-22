The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -2.20

News headlines about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have been trending negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 82 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The Mission Group has a one year low of GBX 67.50 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 million and a P/E ratio of 8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24.

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

