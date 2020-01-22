THEKEY 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,431.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $8,431.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000105 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001309 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,549,280,855 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, Bit-Z, Coinrail, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

