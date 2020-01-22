Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.1% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $340.67. 528,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.90 and a 1-year high of $341.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.69 and its 200 day moving average is $299.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

