Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0027

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $10.25 million and approximately $863,910.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007689 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

