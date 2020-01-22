THORChain Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One THORChain token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a market capitalization of $13.03 million and $686,436.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.28 or 0.03493573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,191,365 tokens. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

