Thore Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26,860.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $38,802.00 and approximately $26,860.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00670250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007817 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00032823 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

